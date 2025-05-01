Which of the following conditions must be true for two right triangles to be congruent by the Hypotenuse-Leg () theorem?
7. Non-Right Triangles
Law of Sines
Multiple Choice
Given a triangle with side lengths in., in., and in., which classification best represents this triangle?
A
Right triangle
B
Scalene triangle
C
Equilateral triangle
D
Isosceles triangle
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the given side lengths of the triangle. Here, all three sides are 10 inches each.
Step 2: Recall the definitions of triangle classifications based on side lengths: an equilateral triangle has all three sides equal, an isosceles triangle has exactly two sides equal, and a scalene triangle has all sides of different lengths.
Step 3: Compare the given side lengths to these definitions. Since all three sides are equal (10 in., 10 in., 10 in.), the triangle fits the definition of an equilateral triangle.
Step 4: Understand that an equilateral triangle is also equiangular, meaning all its interior angles are equal, each measuring 60 degrees.
Step 5: Conclude that the best classification for this triangle, based on the side lengths, is an equilateral triangle.
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
Given two triangles with sides of lengths , , and , , , what value of will make the triangles similar by the SSS similarity theorem?
Multiple Choice
Given triangle , which equation can be used to find the measure of angle using the Law of Sines?
Multiple Choice
According to the , which set of angle measures could represent the angles of a triangle?
Multiple Choice
Which equation can be solved to find one of the missing side lengths in a triangle using the ?
Multiple Choice
Which statement regarding the interior and exterior angles of a triangle is always true?
Multiple Choice
Given triangle , which equation can be used to find the measure of angle using the Law of Sines?
