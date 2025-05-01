Given a triangle with side lengths in., in., and in., which classification best represents this triangle?
7. Non-Right Triangles
Law of Sines
Multiple Choice
Given two triangles and , which congruence theorem can be used to prove that they are congruent?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
Identify the given triangles: \( \triangle wxz \) and \( \triangle yzx \). Notice the order of vertices, which indicates corresponding angles and sides.
Recall the common triangle congruence theorems: Side-Side-Side (SSS), Side-Angle-Side (SAS), Angle-Side-Angle (ASA), and Angle-Angle-Side (AAS). Each requires specific known parts to prove congruence.
Analyze the given information or figure (if any) to determine which parts (angles and sides) are known to be equal between the two triangles. Pay attention to the position of the known angles and sides relative to each other.
Since the correct answer is Angle-Angle-Side (AAS), understand that this theorem states: if two angles and a non-included side of one triangle are congruent to two angles and the corresponding non-included side of another triangle, then the triangles are congruent.
Match the known parts of \( \triangle wxz \) and \( \triangle yzx \) to the AAS criteria by identifying the two pairs of equal angles and the side that is not between those angles, confirming that AAS applies.
