Given two triangles and where , , and , which triangles in the diagram are congruent?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
7. Non-Right Triangles
Law of Sines
Struggling with Trigonometry?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following criteria always proves triangles congruent when using the ?
A
(ASA)
B
(SSA)
C
(AAA)
D
(SSS)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the Law of Sines relates the ratios of sides to the sines of their opposite angles in a triangle: \(\frac{a}{\sin A} = \frac{b}{\sin B} = \frac{c}{\sin C}\).
Understand that to prove triangle congruence, the criteria must guarantee exactly one unique triangle can be formed with the given information.
Analyze each criterion: ASA (Angle-Side-Angle) specifies two angles and the included side, which uniquely determines a triangle.
Consider SSA (Side-Side-Angle), which can lead to the ambiguous case where zero, one, or two triangles may be formed, so it does not always prove congruence.
Note that AAA (Angle-Angle-Angle) only shows similarity, not congruence, and SSS (Side-Side-Side) is a valid congruence criterion but is not related to the Law of Sines directly.
Watch next
Master Intro to Law of Sines with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
10
views
Multiple Choice
Given triangle , which equation could be used to find the measure of angle using the Law of Sines?
12
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following lists of angle measures could be the angle measures of a triangle?
11
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following correctly states the Law of Sines for triangle with sides , , opposite angles , , ?
14
views
Multiple Choice
Given two angle measures and the length of the included side in a triangle, how many distinct triangles can be formed?
8
views
Multiple Choice
Given that the major arc of a circle measures , which of the following best describes triangle inscribed in the circle with points , , and on the circumference?
10
views
Law of Sines practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations