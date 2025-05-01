Which of the following correctly states the Law of Sines for a triangle with sides , , opposite angles , , , specifically relating a single pair of side and opposite angle?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
7. Non-Right Triangles
Law of Sines
Multiple Choice
In triangle , side is ft and side is ft. Which of the following could be the length of side if angle is opposite side and angle is the largest angle in the triangle?
A
ft
B
ft
C
ft
D
ft
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that in any triangle, the largest angle is opposite the longest side. Since angle C is the largest angle, side c must be the longest side of the triangle.
Given sides a = 11 ft and b = 13 ft, side c must be longer than both 11 ft and 13 ft to satisfy the condition that angle C is the largest angle.
Use the triangle inequality theorem, which states that the sum of the lengths of any two sides must be greater than the length of the third side. So, for side c, the following must hold: \(a + b > c\), \(a + c > b\), and \(b + c > a\).
Substitute the known values into the inequalities: \$11 + 13 > c\( which simplifies to \)24 > c\(, and also \)c > 13$ since c must be the longest side.
From these inequalities, side c must be greater than 13 ft but less than 24 ft. Among the given options, only 15 ft satisfies this condition, making it a possible length for side c.
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
In triangle , = cm, = and = . Find the length of side , to the nearest centimeter.
Multiple Choice
In triangle , an angle bisector from vertex is perpendicular to side . If and , what is the length of ?
Multiple Choice
In triangle , the measure of angle is , and side is equal to side . What is the measure of angle ?
Multiple Choice
Given triangle ABC with sides , , and opposite angles , , and respectively, which expression represents the approximate length of side using the Law of Sines?
Multiple Choice
Triangle has vertices , , and . Under which transformation(s) will the length remain equal to after the transformation?
