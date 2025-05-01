Given triangle , which equation can be used to find the measure of angle using the Law of Sines?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
7. Non-Right Triangles
Law of Sines
Struggling with Trigonometry?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which statement regarding the interior and exterior angles of a triangle is always true?
A
The sum of the measures of the three interior angles of a triangle is .
B
Each exterior angle of a triangle is always equal to one of the interior angles.
C
The sum of the measures of the three exterior angles of a triangle is .
D
The sum of the measures of the three interior angles of a triangle is .
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the fundamental property of triangles: the sum of the interior angles of any triangle is always 180 degrees. This is a key fact in Euclidean geometry.
Understand that an exterior angle of a triangle is formed by extending one side of the triangle. The exterior angle and its adjacent interior angle are supplementary, meaning their measures add up to 180 degrees.
Note that each exterior angle of a triangle is equal to the sum of the two non-adjacent interior angles, not just one interior angle. This is known as the Exterior Angle Theorem.
Recognize that the sum of the three exterior angles of a triangle, one at each vertex, is always 360 degrees, because they effectively form a full rotation around the triangle.
Therefore, the only statement that is always true is that the sum of the measures of the three interior angles of a triangle is 180 degrees.
Watch next
Master Intro to Law of Sines with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
4
views
Multiple Choice
According to the , which set of angle measures could represent the angles of a triangle?
13
views
Multiple Choice
Given a triangle with side lengths in., in., and in., which classification best represents this triangle?
9
views
Multiple Choice
Which equation can be solved to find one of the missing side lengths in a triangle using the ?
12
views
Multiple Choice
Given triangle , which equation can be used to find the measure of angle using the Law of Sines?
11
views
Multiple Choice
Given two triangles and , which congruence theorem can be used to prove that they are congruent?
12
views
Multiple Choice
Given triangle with sides , , opposite angles , , respectively, which of the following correctly expresses the Law of Sines?
12
views
Law of Sines practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations