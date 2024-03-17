7. Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors
The Law of Sines
Problem 7.37
The bearing of a lighthouse from a ship was found to be N 37° E. After the ship sailed 2.5 mi due south, the new bearing was N 25° E. Find the distance between the ship and the lighthouse at each location.
