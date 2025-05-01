Which of the following combinations of measurements could form a triangle according to the ?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
7. Non-Right Triangles
Law of Sines
Multiple Choice
Which of the following lists of angle measures could be the angle measures of a triangle?
A
, ,
B
, ,
C
, ,
D
, ,
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the fundamental property of triangles: the sum of the interior angles must be exactly \$180^\circ$.
For each given list of angles, add the three angle measures together to check if their sum equals \$180^\circ$.
Check the first list: \$90^\circ + 45^\circ + 60^\circ = 195^\circ\(, which is greater than \)180^\circ$, so this cannot be the angles of a triangle.
Check the second list: \$60^\circ + 60^\circ + 60^\circ = 180^\circ$, which satisfies the triangle angle sum property, so this could be the angles of a triangle.
Check the third list: \$100^\circ + 40^\circ + 50^\circ = 190^\circ\(, which is greater than \)180^\circ$, so this cannot be the angles of a triangle.
Law of Sines practice set
