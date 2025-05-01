Given triangle with side = in, side = in, and side = in, what is the perimeter of the triangle?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
7. Non-Right Triangles
Law of Sines
Multiple Choice
Given triangle , which triangle is congruent to by the ASA (Angle-Side-Angle) criterion?
A
A triangle with two sides and a non-included angle equal to those of
B
A triangle with two angles equal to those of and the included side equal to the corresponding side of
C
A triangle with all three angles equal to those of
D
A triangle with all three sides equal to those of
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the ASA (Angle-Side-Angle) congruence criterion: two triangles are congruent if two angles and the included side of one triangle are respectively equal to two angles and the included side of the other triangle.
Identify that the 'included side' means the side that lies between the two given angles in the triangle.
Compare the options given: the correct triangle must have two angles equal to those of triangle \( \triangle abc \) and the side between those two angles equal to the corresponding side in \( \triangle abc \).
Note that a triangle with two sides and a non-included angle equal does not satisfy ASA, because the side must be between the two angles, not adjacent to only one angle.
Conclude that the triangle congruent by ASA is the one with two angles equal to those of \( \triangle abc \) and the included side equal to the corresponding side of \( \triangle abc \).
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
Which of the following correctly expresses the Law of Sines for triangle XYZ with sides , , opposite angles , , and respectively?
Multiple Choice
Given two triangles, and , can they be proven congruent by the Side-Side-Side (SSS) criterion? Choose the best explanation.
Multiple Choice
Given that triangle is similar to triangle with a ratio of similarity , and that in triangle , what is the length of the corresponding side in triangle ?
Multiple Choice
Point D is the incenter of triangle BCA. If = , what is the measure of angle ?
Multiple Choice
In the context of the Law of Sines, which of the following has a measure that is equal to the sum of the measures of the interior angles of a triangle?
