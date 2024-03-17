7. Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors
The Law of Sines
Problem 7.36
Radio direction finders are placed at points A and B, which are 3.46 mi apart on an east-west line, with A west of B. From A the bearing of a certain radio transmitter is 47.7°, and from B the bearing is 302.5°. Find the distance of the transmitter from A.
