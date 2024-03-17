7. Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors
The Law of Sines
Problem 7.33
To find the distance AB across a river, a surveyor laid off a distance BC = 354 m on one side of the river. It is found that B = 112° 10' and C = 15° 20'. Find AB. See the figure.
<IMAGE>
