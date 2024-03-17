7. Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors
The Law of Sines
Problem 7.35
A ship is sailing due north. At a certain point the bearing of a lighthouse 12.5 km away is N 38.8° E. Later on, the captain notices that the bearing of the lighthouse has become S 44.2° E. How far did the ship travel between the two observations of the lighthouse?
