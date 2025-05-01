7. Non-Right Triangles
Law of Sines
- Textbook QuestionIn Exercises 33–38, find the area of the triangle having the given measurements. Round to the nearest square unit. B = 125°, a = 8 yards, c = 5 yards417views
- Textbook QuestionIn Exercises 33–38, find the area of the triangle having the given measurements. Round to the nearest square unit. C = 102°, a = 16 meters, b = 20 meters397views
- Textbook QuestionIn Exercises 43–44, use the given measurements to solve the following triangle. Round lengths of sides to the nearest tenth and angle measures to the nearest degree. a = 400, b = 300511views
- Textbook Question
In each figure, a line segment of length L is to be drawn from the given point to the positive x-axis in order to form a triangle. For what value(s) of L can we draw the following?
a. two triangles
<IMAGE>373views
- Textbook Question
In each figure, a line segment of length L is to be drawn from the given point to the positive x-axis in order to form a triangle. For what value(s) of L can we draw the following?
b. exactly one triangle
<IMAGE>253views
- Textbook Question
In each figure, a line segment of length L is to be drawn from the given point to the positive x-axis in order to form a triangle. For what value(s) of L can we draw the following?
c. no triangle
<IMAGE>266views
- Textbook Question
Without using the law of sines, explain why no triangle ABC can exist that satisfies A = 103° 20', a = 14.6 ft, b = 20.4 ft.363views
- Textbook Question
Apply the law of sines to the following:
A = 104°, a = 26.8, b = 31.3.
What happens when we try to find the measure of angle B using a calculator?300views
- Textbook Question
Use the law of sines to prove that each statement is true for any triangle ABC, with corresponding sides a, b, and c.
(a - b)/(a + b) = (sin A - sin B)/(sin A + sin B)304views
- Textbook Question
A balloonist is directly above a straight road 1.5 mi long that joins two villages. She finds that the town closer to her is at an angle of depression of 35°, and the farther town is at an angle of depression of 31°. How high above the ground is the balloon?
<IMAGE>327views
- Textbook QuestionIn Exercises 1–8, solve each triangle. Round lengths of sides to the nearest tenth and angle measures to the nearest degree.108views
- Textbook QuestionIn Exercises 1–8, solve each triangle. Round lengths of sides to the nearest tenth and angle measures to the nearest degree.118views
- Textbook QuestionIn Exercises 1–8, solve each triangle. Round lengths of sides to the nearest tenth and angle measures to the nearest degree.116views
- Textbook QuestionIn Exercises 1–8, solve each triangle. Round lengths of sides to the nearest tenth and angle measures to the nearest degree.128views
- Textbook QuestionIn Exercises 41–42, find a to the nearest tenth.137views