Which of the following sets of angles can be used to construct a triangle?
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
Struggling with Trigonometry?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Which pair of triangles can be proven congruent by the (Side-Angle-Side) Congruence Theorem?
Watch next
Master Intro to Law of Sines with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Given that the major arc of a circle measures , which of the following best describes triangle inscribed in the circle with points , , and on the circumference?
To prove that two triangles are similar by the SAS similarity theorem, it needs to be shown that two pairs of corresponding sides are in proportion and the included angles are equal. Which of the following statements correctly expresses this condition?
Which equation correctly expresses the Law of Sines for a triangle with sides , , opposite angles , , and ?
In triangle , side is , side is , and angle is . Angle is . Using the Law of Sines, find the length of side . If necessary, write your answer in simplest radical form.
Given three segments with lengths , , and , which of the following sets of values could form a triangle according to the Law of Sines and the triangle inequality?
Law of Sines practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations