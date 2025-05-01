Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
7. Non-Right Triangles
Law of Sines
Multiple Choice
Given two triangles with corresponding angles and side lengths related by the , which of the following pairs of triangles can be mapped onto each other using a single translation?
A
Two triangles with proportional side lengths but different sizes
B
Two triangles with equal corresponding angles but different side lengths
C
Two congruent triangles with the same orientation and side lengths
D
Two triangles with the same side lengths but mirrored orientation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a translation is a rigid motion that slides a figure without rotating or reflecting it, so the figure's size, shape, and orientation remain exactly the same.
Recall that congruent triangles have exactly the same side lengths and angles, and if they have the same orientation, one can be mapped onto the other by a translation alone.
Recognize that triangles with proportional side lengths but different sizes are similar but not congruent, so a translation cannot map one onto the other without resizing.
Note that triangles with equal corresponding angles but different side lengths are similar, not congruent, so a translation alone cannot map one onto the other.
Understand that triangles with the same side lengths but mirrored orientation are congruent but require a reflection (or rotation plus reflection) to map onto each other, not just a translation.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 13–16, find the area of the triangle having the given measurements. Round to the nearest square unit.C = 42°, a = 4 feet, b = 6 feet
Multiple Choice
In triangle , angle is , angle is , and side (opposite angle ) is units. Using the Law of Sines, what is the approximate value of side (opposite angle )?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following pairs of triangles can be proven congruent using the (Side-Angle-Side) criterion rather than the Law of Sines?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following pairs of triangles are congruent by the Angle-Angle-Side () criterion according to the Law of Sines ()?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following pairs of triangles are congruent by the Angle-Side-Angle (ASA) criterion according to the Law of Sines?
Law of Sines practice set
