Given triangle with sides and , for which value of does ? Choose the correct value of from the options below.
According to the Law of Sines, which triangle below correctly demonstrates that the side opposite the larger angle is the larger side?
When using the Law of Sines to solve a triangle, which of the following equations is correct?
According to the Law of Sines, under which of the following angle conditions could a triangle exist? Select the correct option.
Given that line segment is a diameter of circle , what is the measure of the arc subtended by an inscribed angle of ?
If the major arc measures in circle , which of the following best describes triangle ?
If two triangles are similar, which of the following statements about the is always true for both triangles?
Four students each select three pieces labeled with side lengths and angle measures: Don chooses , , ; Margo chooses , , ; Sonji chooses , , ; Liam chooses , , . According to the Law of Sines, which student chose pieces that can be used to construct a triangle?
Law of Sines practice set
