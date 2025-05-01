Recall the Law of Sines, which states that in any triangle, the ratio of the length of a side to the sine of its opposite angle is constant. Mathematically, this is expressed as \(\frac{a}{\sin A} = \frac{b}{\sin B} = \frac{c}{\sin C}\), where \(a\), \(b\), and \(c\) are the sides opposite angles \(A\), \(B\), and \(C\) respectively.