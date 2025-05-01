Which pair of triangles can be proven congruent by the (Side-Angle-Side) Congruence Theorem?
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
Struggling with Trigonometry?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Given that triangle is similar to triangle , which of the following correctly expresses the Law of Sines for these triangles?
Watch next
Master Intro to Law of Sines with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Which equation correctly expresses the Law of Sines for a triangle with sides , , opposite angles , , and ?
In triangle , side is , side is , and angle is . Angle is . Using the Law of Sines, find the length of side . If necessary, write your answer in simplest radical form.
Given three segments with lengths , , and , which of the following sets of values could form a triangle according to the Law of Sines and the triangle inequality?
Which equation correctly represents the Law of Sines for a triangle with sides , , opposite angles , , and ?
Given a triangle with sides of lengths , , and , which formula correctly gives the perimeter of the triangle?
Given that , , , and , which of the following best describes the relationship between the angles in two triangles that allows the Law of Sines to be applied?
Law of Sines practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations