Which of the following correctly expresses the Law of Sines for triangle XYZ with sides , , opposite angles , , and respectively?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
7. Non-Right Triangles
Law of Sines
Multiple Choice
Given that triangle is similar to triangle with a ratio of similarity , and that in triangle , what is the length of the corresponding side in triangle ?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the corresponding sides in the two similar triangles. Since triangle ABC is similar to triangle AXY, side BC in triangle ABC corresponds to side XY in triangle AXY.
Note the given ratio of similarity between the triangles, which is 3:2. This means that every length in triangle ABC is \( \frac{3}{2} \) times the corresponding length in triangle AXY.
Set up the proportion relating the sides BC and XY using the similarity ratio: \( \frac{BC}{XY} = \frac{3}{2} \).
Substitute the known length of side BC, which is 24, into the proportion: \( \frac{24}{XY} = \frac{3}{2} \).
Solve the proportion for \( XY \) by cross-multiplying and isolating \( XY \): \( XY = \frac{24 \times 2}{3} \).
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
Given two triangles, and , can they be proven congruent by the Side-Side-Side (SSS) criterion? Choose the best explanation.
Multiple Choice
Given triangle , which triangle is congruent to by the ASA (Angle-Side-Angle) criterion?
Multiple Choice
Point D is the incenter of triangle BCA. If = , what is the measure of angle ?
Multiple Choice
In the context of the Law of Sines, which of the following has a measure that is equal to the sum of the measures of the interior angles of a triangle?
Multiple Choice
Given that the triangles in the diagram are congruent and = , what is the measure of angle in the congruent triangle?
