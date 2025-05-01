According to the , which set of angle measures could represent the angles of a triangle?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
7. Non-Right Triangles
Law of Sines
Struggling with Trigonometry?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Given triangle , which equation can be used to find the measure of angle using the Law of Sines?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the Law of Sines, which states that in any triangle ABC, the ratio of the length of a side to the sine of its opposite angle is constant. This can be written as \(\frac{a}{\sin(\angle BAC)} = \frac{b}{\sin(\angle ABC)} = \frac{c}{\sin(\angle ACB)}\).
Identify the angle you want to find, which is \(\angle BAC\), and the side opposite to it, which is side \(a\).
Set up the Law of Sines equation relating \(\sin(\angle BAC)\) and side \(a\) to another known angle and its opposite side, for example, \(\sin(\angle ABC)\) and side \(b\).
Write the equation as \(\frac{\sin(\angle BAC)}{a} = \frac{\sin(\angle ABC)}{b}\), which can be extended to include the third side and angle as \(\frac{\sin(\angle BAC)}{a} = \frac{\sin(\angle ABC)}{b} = \frac{\sin(\angle ACB)}{c}\).
Use this equation to solve for \(\sin(\angle BAC)\) if the sides and other angles are known, and then find the measure of \(\angle BAC\) by taking the inverse sine.
Watch next
Master Intro to Law of Sines with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
13
views
Multiple Choice
Given a triangle with side lengths in., in., and in., which classification best represents this triangle?
9
views
Multiple Choice
Which equation can be solved to find one of the missing side lengths in a triangle using the ?
12
views
Multiple Choice
Which statement regarding the interior and exterior angles of a triangle is always true?
11
views
Multiple Choice
Given two triangles and , which congruence theorem can be used to prove that they are congruent?
12
views
Multiple Choice
Given triangle with sides , , opposite angles , , respectively, which of the following correctly expresses the Law of Sines?
12
views
Multiple Choice
In triangle , which angle's measure is equal to the sum of the measures of and ?
10
views
Law of Sines practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations