In triangle , side is inches, angle is , and angle is . Find the length of side to the nearest inch.
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
7. Non-Right Triangles
Law of Sines
Multiple Choice
In triangle , = cm, = and = . Find the length of side , to the nearest centimeter.
A
cm
B
cm
C
cm
D
cm
1
Identify the given elements in triangle \( rst \): side \( r = 58 \) cm, angle \( \angle s = 48^\circ \), and angle \( \angle t = 29^\circ \).
Calculate the remaining angle \( \angle r \) using the triangle angle sum property: \( \angle r = 180^\circ - \angle s - \angle t = 180^\circ - 48^\circ - 29^\circ \).
Use the Law of Sines, which states that \( \frac{r}{\sin(\angle r)} = \frac{s}{\sin(\angle s)} = \frac{t}{\sin(\angle t)} \), to set up a proportion to find side \( s \).
Rearrange the Law of Sines formula to solve for \( s \): \[ s = \frac{r \times \sin(\angle s)}{\sin(\angle r)} \].
Substitute the known values of \( r \), \( \angle s \), and \( \angle r \) into the formula and calculate \( s \), then round the result to the nearest centimeter.
