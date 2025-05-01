Algebra and Trigonometry
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60°60\(\degree\)60°
0.030°0.030\(\degree\)0.030°
30°30\(\degree\)30°
0.010°0.010\(\degree\)0.010°
Master Finding Components from Direction and Magnitude with a bite sized video explanation from Callie Rethman
Find the direction of the following vector: u⃗=⟨−10,10⟩u ⃗=⟨-10,10⟩.
If a vector has magnitude ∣v⃗∣=13|v ⃗ |=13 and direction θ=157.38°θ=157.38°, find the vector’s horizontal and vertical components.
If a vector has magnitude ∣v⃗∣=5|v ⃗ |=5 and direction θ=7π4\(\theta\)=\(\frac{7\pi}{4}\), find the vector’s horizontal and vertical components.