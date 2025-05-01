Algebra and Trigonometry
Improve your experience by picking them
vx=4.98v_{x}=4.98 and vy=0.479v_{y}=0.479
vx=0.479v_{x}=0.479 and vy=4.98v_{y}=4.98
vx=−3.54v_{x}=-3.54 and vy=3.54v_{y}=3.54
vx=3.54v_{x}=3.54 and vy=−3.54v_{y}=-3.54
Master Finding Components from Direction and Magnitude with a bite sized video explanation from Callie Rethman
Find the direction of the following vector: u⃗=⟨−10,10⟩u ⃗=⟨-10,10⟩.
Find the direction of the following vector: u⃗=⟨5√33,5⟩u⃗=\(\langle\]\frac{5\surd3}{3}\),5\(\rangle\).
If a vector has magnitude ∣v⃗∣=13|v ⃗ |=13 and direction θ=157.38°θ=157.38°, find the vector’s horizontal and vertical components.