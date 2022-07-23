Understanding the direction of a vector is crucial in vector analysis, as it indicates the angle the vector makes with the positive x-axis. To calculate this direction, we can utilize the properties of right triangles, specifically the tangent function, which is defined as the ratio of the opposite side to the adjacent side. This relationship is encapsulated in the mnemonic SOHCAHTOA, where "SOH" stands for sine being opposite over hypotenuse, "CAH" for cosine being adjacent over hypotenuse, and "TOA" for tangent being opposite over adjacent.

To find the angle θ that represents the direction of a vector, we can use the formula:

θ = \(\tan\)^{-1}\(\left\)(\(\frac{y}{x}\[\right\))

where y is the y-component and x is the x-component of the vector. For example, if we have a vector v with components (3, 4), we can calculate the direction as:

θ = \(\tan\)^{-1}\(\left\)(\(\frac{3}{4}\]\right\)) ≈ 37^\(\circ\)

However, when the vector lies in different quadrants, we must adjust our calculations to express the angle as a positive number from the positive x-axis. For instance, if we have a vector with components (2, -1), we first calculate:

θ = \(\tan\)^{-1}\(\left\)(\(\frac{-1}{2}\[\right\)) ≈ -27^\(\circ\)

Since this angle is negative, we convert it to a positive angle by adding 360°:

360^\(\circ\) - 27^\(\circ\) = 333^\(\circ\)

In another example, for a vector with components (-3, -3), we find:

θ = \(\tan\)^{-1}\(\left\)(\(\frac{-3}{-3}\]\right\)) = 45^\(\circ\)

To determine the total direction, we recognize that this vector is in the third quadrant, so we add 180° to our angle:

180^\(\circ\) + 45^\(\circ\) = 225^\(\circ\)

In summary, calculating the direction of a vector involves using the inverse tangent function and adjusting the angle based on the quadrant in which the vector lies. This skill is essential for accurately representing vectors in various applications, from physics to engineering.