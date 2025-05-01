Algebra and Trigonometry
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vx=5v_{x}=5 and vy=−12v_{y}=-12
vx=−12v_{x}=-12 and vy=5v_{y}=5
vx=12v_{x}=12 and vy=−5v_{y}=-5
vx=−12v_{x}=-12 and vy=−5v_{y}=-5
Master Finding Components from Direction and Magnitude with a bite sized video explanation from Callie Rethman
Find the direction of the following vector: u⃗=⟨−10,10⟩u ⃗=⟨-10,10⟩.
Find the direction of the following vector: u⃗=⟨5√33,5⟩u⃗=\(\langle\]\frac{5\surd3}{3}\),5\(\rangle\).
If a vector has magnitude ∣v⃗∣=5|v ⃗ |=5 and direction θ=7π4\(\theta\)=\(\frac{7\pi}{4}\), find the vector’s horizontal and vertical components.