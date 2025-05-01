Step 2: Evaluate the options provided. The first option suggests using the total area under the absorbance curve, but this does not provide specific information about the identity of the compound, as it does not consider the unique wavelengths of absorbance. The second option suggests comparing the wavelengths of 1-2 key absorbance peaks to known reference spectra, which is a standard and effective method for identifying compounds. The third option suggests ignoring peak positions and focusing on the baseline, which is not scientifically valid for identification. The fourth option suggests only considering the intensity of the highest absorbance peak, but this alone does not provide enough information for identification.