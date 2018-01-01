Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Analytical Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your Analytical Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Experimental Error

Significant Figures

Significant figures are necessary to communicate the level of accuracy with which values are recorded. 

Significant Figures

Significant Figures

example

Significant Figures

● Multiplication/Division: Measurement with least SIG FIGS determines final answer.

● Addition/Subtraction: Measurement with least DECIMAL PLACES determines final answer.

example

Significant Figures

example

Significant Figures

Problem

Read the ruler measurement to the correct number of significant figures.

Problem

Read the ruler measurement to the correct number of significant figures.

 

