Le Chatelier's Principle discusses the shifting pattern of a chemical reaction in order to maintain an equilibrium state.
Under equilibrium conditions, the addition or removal of a liquid, solid or catalyst will cause no shift in the reaction's position.
The reaction 2 NaHCO3 (s) ⇌ Na2CO3 (s) + H2O (g) + CO2 (g) is endothermic. What would you do in order to maximize the yield of Na2CO3 (s)?