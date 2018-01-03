Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Analytical Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your Analytical Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Chemical Equilibrium

Le Chatelier's Principle

Le Chatelier's Principle discusses the shifting pattern of a chemical reaction in order to maintain an equilibrium state. 

Chemical Thermodynamics

Under equilibrium conditions, the addition or removal of a liquid, solid or catalyst will cause no shift in the reaction's position. 

7
Problem

The reaction 2 NaHCO(s) ⇌ Na2CO(s) + H2O (g) + CO(g) is endothermic. What would you do in order to maximize the yield of Na2CO(s)?

