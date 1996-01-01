Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Analytical Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your Analytical Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Chemical Equilibrium

Chemical Thermodynamics: Gibbs Free Energy

Gibbs Free Energy represents the maximum amount of work that can be done by a thermodynamic reaction at constant pressure and temperature. 

Understanding Gibbs Free Energy

Gibbs Free Energy

Gibbs Free Energy

Gibbs Free Energy Calculations

Gibbs Free Energy Calculations 1

Gibbs Free Energy Calculations 1

Gibbs Free Energy Calculations 2

The signs of ∆H, ∆S, and ∆G at 25oC are shown below for three chemical reactions.

       ∆H      ∆S     ∆G

Which reaction would go in the reverse direction at high temperatures? 

