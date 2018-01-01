Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Analytical Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your Analytical Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Monoprotic Acid-Base Equilibria

Ka and Kb of compounds

The acid dissociation constant, Ka, and the base dissociation constant, Kb, determine the strengths of weak acids and weak bases respectively. 

Ka and Kb

Ka and Kb

Ka examines the strength of weak acids. 

Kb examines the strength of weak bases. 

Ka and Kb Calculations

Ka and Kb Calculations 1

Ka and Kb Calculations 1

A − is a weak base. Which equilibrium corresponds to the equilibrium constant Ka for HA? 

