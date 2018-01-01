Learn the toughest concepts covered in your Analytical Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
The acid dissociation constant, Ka, and the base dissociation constant, Kb, determine the strengths of weak acids and weak bases respectively.
Ka and Kb
Ka examines the strength of weak acids.
Kb examines the strength of weak bases.
Ka and Kb
Ka and Kb Calculations 1
Ka and Kb Calculations 1
A − is a weak base. Which equilibrium corresponds to the equilibrium constant Ka for HA?