Analytical Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your Analytical Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Polyprotic Acid-Base Equilibria

Isoelectric and Isoionic pH

Isoelectric and Isoionic Points 

Isoelectric and Isoionic Points

Isoelectric and Isoionic Points

Isoelectric and Isoionic Points Calculations 1

Isoelectric and Isoionic Points Calculations 1

Calculate the pI value for histidine. pKa1 (carboxyl group) = 1.60, pKa2 (ammonium group) = 9.28, pKa3 (R-group) = 5.97. 

Calculate the pI value for gluatamic acid. pKa1 (carboxyl group) = 2.16, pKa2 (ammonium group) = 9.96, pKa3 (R-group) = 4.30. 

