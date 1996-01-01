Learn the toughest concepts covered in your Analytical Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
Isoelectric and Isoionic Points
Isoelectric and Isoionic Points Calculations 1
Calculate the pI value for histidine. pKa1 (carboxyl group) = 1.60, pKa2 (ammonium group) = 9.28, pKa3 (R-group) = 5.97.
Calculate the pI value for gluatamic acid. pKa1 (carboxyl group) = 2.16, pKa2 (ammonium group) = 9.96, pKa3 (R-group) = 4.30.