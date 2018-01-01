Learn the toughest concepts covered in your Analytical Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
Buoyancy represents the upward force an object either by a liquid or air.
Buoyancy in Air
In order to determine the true mass of an object you utilize the buoyancy equation:
Buoyancy in Fluid
Buoyancy Calculations
An empty container weighing 73.190 g is filled with an unknown liquid and the combined mass is recorded as 87.308 g. The container was then emptied and filled with water and recorded a new mass of 88.442 g at a temperature of 19 oC. (d = 1.0027 g/mL). Calculate the density of the unknown liquid.
Buoyancy Calculations 2
An object weighs 36 g in air and has a volume of 8.0 cm3. What will be its apparent weight when immersed in water?