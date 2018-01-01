Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Analytical Chemistry

Analytical Chemistry

Tools of the Trade

Buoyancy

Buoyancy represents the upward force an object either by a liquid or air. 

Buoyancy in Air

example

Buoyancy in Air

The video is coming soon
In order to determine the true mass of an object you utilize the buoyancy equation

example

Buoyancy in Air

Buoyancy in Fluids

example

Buoyancy in Fluid

example

Buoyancy in Fluid

Buoyancy Calculations 

Buoyancy Calculations

Problem

An empty container weighing 73.190 g is filled with an unknown liquid and the combined mass is recorded as 87.308 g. The container was then emptied and filled with water and recorded a new mass of 88.442 g at a temperature of 19 oC. (d = 1.0027 g/mL). Calculate the density of the unknown liquid. 

Buoyancy Calculations 2

Buoyancy Calculations 2

An object weighs 36 g in air and has a volume of 8.0 cm3. What will be its apparent weight when immersed in water?

 

