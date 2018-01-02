Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Analytical Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your Analytical Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Experimental Error

Multiplication and Division Operations

Multiplication and division of values written in scientific notation. 

Multiplication and Division

When multiplying or dividing your final answer will have the least number of significant figures. 

Multiplication and Division Operations

Multiplication and Division

Multiplication and Division

Multiplication and Division Calculations

Multiplication and Division Calculations

5
Problem

Perform the following calculation for the image below to the right number of sig figs:

[(11.422-0.800) + (8.0 + 1.115)/0.0720] 1.33 x 10-5

6
Problem

Compute the following and determine the correct number of significant figures in the answer for the image below: 

