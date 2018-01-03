Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Analytical Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your Analytical Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Chemical Equilibrium

The Reaction Quotient

Next Topic

The reaction quotient, Q, is useful in determining if a chemical reaction is at equilibrium. 

The Reaction Quotient

1

concept

The Reaction Quotient

clock
4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0

When Q = K then our chemical reaction is at equilibrium and no shifting will occur. 

Content

If Q is larger than K then the reaction will shift in the reverse direction to attain equilibrium. 

Content

If Q is smaller than K then the reaction will shift in the forward direction to attain equilibrium. 

Content
2

example

The Reaction Quotient

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0

Reaction Quotient Calculations

3

example

Reaction Quotient Calculations 1

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
4

example

Reaction Quotient Calculations 1

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.