The reaction quotient, Q, is useful in determining if a chemical reaction is at equilibrium.
The Reaction Quotient
When Q = K then our chemical reaction is at equilibrium and no shifting will occur.
If Q is larger than K then the reaction will shift in the reverse direction to attain equilibrium.
If Q is smaller than K then the reaction will shift in the forward direction to attain equilibrium.
Reaction Quotient Calculations 1
