Analytical Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your Analytical Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

EDTA Titrations

EDTA

EDTA

EDTA represents a hexaprotic compound that possesses 7 different forms based on the pH of the solution. 

The basic form of EDTA, Y4-, is the predominate form at higher pH values, while the acidic form, H6Y2+, predominates at lower pH values. 

The fraction of basic form present in solution can be determined by either given concentrations or by the pH of the solution. 

EDTA Calculations

EDTA Calculations 1

EDTA Calculations 1

Determine the pH where αY4– equals 0.20. 

EDTA Complexes 

EDTA Complexes

Each metal ion has its own unique formation constant. 

The conditional formation constant can be calculated by the determining the fraction of the basic form and the formation constant of the metal ion. 

EDTA Complexes

EDTA Complexes Calculations

EDTA Complexes Calculations 1

EDTA Complexes Calculations 1

Find the concentration of free Na + in 0.15 M Li 3[Na(EDTA)] at pH = 10.00. 

