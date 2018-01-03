Learn the toughest concepts covered in your Analytical Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
Under an equilibrium state the rates of the reverse and forward reaction are equal.
The Equilibrium State
Equilibrium is reached when the rates of the forward and reverse reaction are equal.
The magnitude of K determines which direction is favored at equilibrium. If K is greater than 1 then products are favored over reactants.
If K is less than 1 then reactants are favored over products.
If K is equal to 1 then both reactants and products are favored.
Equilibrium State Calculations 1
Write the equilibrium expression for the following reaction.
4 NH3 (g) + 3 O2 (g) ⇌ 2 N2 (g) + 6 H2O (l)
