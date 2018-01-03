Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Analytical Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your Analytical Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Chemical Equilibrium

The Equilibrium State

Next Topic

Under an equilibrium state the rates of the reverse and forward reaction are equal. 

The Equilibrium State

1

concept

The Equilibrium State

clock
6m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0

Equilibrium is reached when the rates of the forward and reverse reaction are equal. 

Content

The magnitude of K determines which direction is favored at equilibrium. If K is greater than 1 then products are favored over reactants. 

Content

If K is less than 1 then reactants are favored over products. 

Content

If K is equal to 1 then both reactants and products are favored. 

Content

Equilibrium State Calculations

2

example

Equilibrium State Calculations 1

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
3

example

Equilibrium State Calculations 1

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
4
Problem

Write the equilibrium expression for the following reaction.

4 NH(g) + 3 O(g) ⇌  2 N(g) + 6 H2O (l)

5

example

Equilibrium State Calculations 2

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
6

example

Equilibrium State Calculations 3

clock
6m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.