Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Analytical Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your Analytical Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Statistics, Quality Assurance and Calibration Methods

The Gaussian Distribution

Next Topic

Performing an experiment numerous times with no systematic error results in a smooth curve called the Gaussian Distribution.

The Gaussian Distribution & Z-Table

1

concept

Gaussian Distribution

The video is coming soon
Was this helpful ?
0
Content
2

example

Gaussian Distribution

The video is coming soon
Was this helpful ?
0
Content
3

example

The Gaussian Distribution & Z-Table

The video is coming soon
Was this helpful ?
0
Content
4

example

The Gaussian Distribution & Z-Table

The video is coming soon
Was this helpful ?
0
Content

The Gaussian Distribution & Z-Tables Calculations

5

example

Gaussian Distribution & Z-Table

The video is coming soon
Was this helpful ?
0
Content
6

example

Gaussian Distribution & Z-Table

The video is coming soon
Was this helpful ?
0
7
Problem

From EXAMPLE 1, determine the percentage of final grades that would lie between 88 to 92. 

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.