Junction Potential

So here it asks which side of the 0.5 molar sodium bromide or 0.5 molar potassium bromide junction will be more negative. Alright, so we have our junction here or semi permeable membrane here, we have 0.5 molar sodium bromide on this side and we have 0.5 molar potassium bromide on this side, realize here that both of these contain the same negative ion bromide ion. So that means it's not gonna play a factor because both sides have bromide ions and both have the same concentration of bromide ions. So really the difference is that looking is looking at the positive ions, they're different ions so they're going to move at different rates and that's the key to determining which side will be more negative. If we take a look here, we have potassium ion with the mobility of this and we have a sodium ion with the mobility of this, we can see that the potassium ion is actually moving faster here now because it moves faster, it's gonna be able to cross the semi permeable membrane at a faster rate and sodium is moving much slower. So it's not gonna be able to cross over to the other side this side here of the semi permeable membrane as quickly. So what's gonna happen is we have some sodium ions that are left back here because they can't move fast enough. And then we also have potassium ions crossing over much more quickly. So we're gonna have a build up of positive ions on this side. So overall the left side would have a higher concentration of positive ions. So that side will become more positive. And if the left side is more positive, that would mean that it's this side here, The side with the potassium bromide that will be more negative. So when it comes to questions like this, we have to look at two things. We look at concentration and we look at the ions themselves. The one with the greater concentration is gonna have ions leaving that side to go to the other side at a faster rate. But if the concentrations are tied we then look at the number of ions, the type of ions, the higher the mobility of that ion, the faster can cross over the semi permeable membrane and create a charge imbalance on the other side of the semi permeable membrane or junction here, we can see that potassium and sodium definitely move at different rates because potassium can move faster. It's gonna cross over to the left side and that side more positively charged here, we're looking for which side is more negative. So if the side with the sodium ion is more positive by default, the side with the potassium would have to be more negative. More ions are leaving that side at a quicker rate, leaving it depleted of positive ions and therefore more negative

