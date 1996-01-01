Measuring Absorbance Calculations 1

So here we just have to manipulate the original equation given to us to fit the situation to help us find absorbent. So percent transmit mints Equals 10 to the two -A. Here. To get rid of anti log. I'm gonna do the log of both sides so that's gonna become log of percent T. Here. This is anti log, this is log when there are next to each other. They basically cancel one another out. Leaving behind the power which comes down so it's gonna become two -A. So track two from both sides here. So log % T -2 equals negative a Divide both sides by -1. So then that's gonna give us negative log t minus um Plus two equals A. So just plug in the value that we have Plus two which will give me a when you punch that in. We get .408 for my absorbent. So just remember the connection between absorbent and percent transmit. Since now that we've seen this handle the practice question that's left on the bottom, we have to identify the colors of a compound if it's absorbing the given colors here to help us were provided with the color wheel. See if you can use the color wheel to figure out the answer would be

