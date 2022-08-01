So here it says white blood cells are the defending cells of the human immune system and fight against infectious diseases provided below is the normal white blood cell counts. For a healthy adult woman determine if the current white blood cell count is reasonable by Grubbs test. All right, So here we're going to first realize that for Grubbs test we need to first calculate R G calculated. So G calculated equals are questionable value, which in this case is today's white blood cell count minus your meaner average in absolute brackets, divided by your standard deviation. S So for our mean or average, we add up each one of these seven values and divide them by seven. When we do that we get 5.2857 times 10 to the six. Our standard deviation equals remember square root of the summation of each measurement minus the meaner average squared, Divided by N -1. So here we just have to input each measurement minus by the average and that's squared and they're just gonna add them. So it's pretty long drawn out plus 4.9 10 - 6 -5.2.857, 10 to the six squared. So as you can see, it's a lot of writing for these numbers. Okay, almost done. Just gotta finish the other two. So remember we're inputting all the values All seven of them Plus finally this last one and then divided by number of measurements which is seven minus one. So all of that would give us a standard deviation of 3.9, 8 times 10 to the five. We plug that into here to find our our G. Calculated. So our question of value is 6.1 times 10 to the six minus our average, divided by our standard deviation. So that gives me a G calculated equal to 2.04595. So R. G. Calculated Which is 2.04595. And let's just compare it to our g. Table at 95% confidence. So go on the previous page, look at that value. So G. Table when we're looking at seven measurements under 95% confidence, R. G table value is 2.2 zero. We see that our G calculated is larger. So what does that mean? That means? Therefore I have to disregard that value. So this value here is too high. So we have to disregard it. The reason it could be high since we're dealing with our immune system and white blood cells, it could be that she has maybe a cold and her body is just increasing the amount of white blood cells in order to combat um whatever um infectious disease she may have whatever it might be. So we all know how, hopefully we all know how the immune system works. So when we have an infection are white blood cell count spikes in order to combat whatever that infection maybe. So that would explain why her white blood cell for that day would be a little bit higher than normal. These would be her her average around of what you expect her white blood cells to be in terms of a typical day. So by using our Grubbs test, we can see that hey her white blood cell is higher than usual, maybe she's fighting some type of infection. So guys, hopefully you're able to follow along in terms of the Grubbs test, remember we have both the Grubbs test and the Q tests. Both look for the outlier within a given data set to see if it can be um disregarded or retained within our calculations in this example, because we have to disregard that val value, that would mean that you'd have to calculate, calculate a new standard deviation as well as a new average for this data set here, were not asked to figure that out. Were just asked to see if we have to ignore the 6.1 times 10 to the six, which we found out that we do because G calculated is larger than G table

