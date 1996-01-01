Thermal Dependency Calculations

So here it states if a 0.2135 moller a quick solution is prepared at 21 degrees Celsius. Where the density is given as 210.9979955 g per meal leader. What is the new concentration If the same experiment is performed a month later when the temperature is now 26°C with this new density. All right. So we're talking about different temperatures and as a result our density changes. So our formula here we're gonna have is concentration of my solution prime divided by density. Prime equals concentration over density. So we have our initial concentration as .02135 Molar. That's associated with this density here. So 0.9979955 g per millimeter equals while we're asked to find what the new concentration is. So c divided by 0.9967867 g per milliliter here we'll cross multiply these two numbers together and then these two numbers all these two things together. So at this point it gives me .9979955g/l times. My new concentration equals when I multiply this and this together. We're gonna get 0.0 to 1 to 81396045 grams per million times more clarity, Divide both sides now by .9979955 g per mil leader. Okay so this cancels out with this. My grams per millimeter units cancel out. So my answer here will be left in polarity. So my new concentration for my solution will be .0-13 to moller. Now this answer itself makes sense because we know here when the temperature was 21°C, our concentration was .02135. And from our previous video, we said that if our temperature is going to increase, that's going to cause an increase in my volume. And because polarity equals moles over volume that means that my polarity should decrease. And that's what we're seeing here. We're seeing that our polarity has indeed decreased. And now it's a new number of 0.2132 molar. Now that we've seen this example, come back and see if you can take a look at the next example here, see if you can figure out what the answer is to this particular practice question. So again, guys, attempted on your own, come back and see if you get the same answer as I do

Hide transcripts