0. Functions
3h 53m
Worksheet
Introduction to Functions
16m
Piecewise Functions
10m
Properties of Functions
9m
Common Functions
8m
Transformations
5m
Combining Functions
27m
Exponent Rules
32m
Exponential Functions
28m
Logarithmic Functions
24m
Properties of Logarithms
34m
Exponential & Logarithmic Equations
35m
1. Limits and Continuity
2h 2m
Worksheet
Introduction to Limits
41m
Finding Limits Algebraically
40m
Continuity
40m
2. Intro to Derivatives
1h 33m
Worksheet
Tangent Lines and Derivatives
30m
Derivatives as Functions
14m
Basic Graphing of the Derivative
23m
Differentiability
26m
3. Techniques of Differentiation
2h 18m
Worksheet
Basic Rules of Differentiation
43m
Higher Order Derivatives
12m
Product and Quotient Rules
55m
The Chain Rule
27m
4. Applications of Derivatives
2h 1m
Worksheet
Implicit Differentiation
27m
Related Rates
59m
Differentials
21m
Linearization
13m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
6h 0m
Worksheet
Intro to Extrema
21m
The First Derivative Test
1h 20m
Concavity
1h 0m
The Second Derivative Test
22m
Curve Sketching
44m
Finding Global Extrema
29m
Applied Optimization
1h 41m
