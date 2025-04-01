At this point in the course, we've learned a ton of different rules for finding the integrals of various functions. We've learned a lot of those rules based on the idea that taking an integral is really just the reverse process of taking a derivative. Now that we're faced with finding the integral of our general exponential function, b to the power of x, we're going to use that same idea here. So let's jump right into things. Recall that when finding the derivative of our general exponential function, again, that's b to the power of x, we multiplied bx by the natural log of b.

So when finding the derivative of something like 7x, this gives us 7x times the natural log of seven. Now, when faced with finding the integral of functions like this 7x, we just need to reverse this process. So when finding the integral of any general exponential function, we are now going to be dividing bx by the natural log of b instead of multiplying. So, in our rule box here, when we take the integral of bxdx, this is going to give us bxln b. Since this is an indefinite integral, we need to add the constant of integration c.

Now looking at this rule, we have certain restrictions on our base b that it must be greater than zero and not equal to one, but these are just restrictions based on the definition of a general exponential function and aren't typically something you're going to have to worry about. So let's apply this rule to our integral here when we integrate bxdx. Here, I can see that I have this base of seven. So with b equal to seven, applying my rule here, this is going to give me 7xln 7. Then, of course, plus that constant of integration, c.

Having reversed our rule for finding the derivative to now find the integral, we can use all the rules for integrals that we've already learned along with this new rule, so let's work through one additional example. Here we're asked to evaluate the indefinite integral of three times one half to the power of x plus eight to the power of x d x. Depending on how comfortable you are with integrals at this point, you may be able to do this all in one go.

But, I'm going to go ahead and break this down step by step just so you can see what I'm doing along the way. Since I have two different functions being added together here, I'm going to split this into two integrals being added together using my sum rule. This is going to be equal to the integral of three times one half to the power of x d x, and then plus the integral of eight to the x d x. Now I can do one more thing here to simplify this. I can use my constant multiple rule to pull that three out front of the integral, making this three times the integral of one half to the power of x d x.

Looking at this first term here, taking that constant, I'm going to multiply three times the integral of one half to the power of x d x. In applying this rule here, I'm just plugging in that one half everywhere that b is. This is going to be equal to 0.5xln 0.5.

Then adding that together with my other integral here, I can see that I have a base of eight. So plugging eight in where b is for my rule here, this is going to give me 8xln 8. Since we're working with indefinite integrals here, I need to add the constant of integration, c. Now, this is already an acceptable answer, but I can rewrite certain things here slightly based on exponential and log properties, and this may be something that's expected of you. So let's rewrite this using our exponential and log properties.

One half to the power of x can rewrite as one and two in my numerator and denominator to the power of x. This gives me three times one to the power of x over two to the power of x. Then when rewriting this natural log of one half, I could rewrite this as natural log of two to the power of negative one.

Keeping all my other terms the same here, eight to the power of x over the natural log of eight plus that constant of integration c. Simplifying this to its most simple form, one to the power of x is just always going to be one. So my numerator here is just three. Then I'm going to move that two to the power of x to the bottom. Then the natural log of two to the power of negative one, I can pull that negative one out front using my log property here to make this whole term negative.

This becomes negative three over two to the power of x times the natural log of two. Then adding on my other term here, keeping it the same, eight to the power of x over the natural log of eight plus that constant of integration c. Now we've fully simplified this using our exponential and log properties, and this is our final answer. We're going to continue getting practice with this new rule coming up in the next couple of videos. I'll see you there.