Memorizing numbers, such as bank account numbers or phone numbers, often requires understanding their order. This concept is foundational to sequences, which are essentially lists of numbers arranged in a specific order. For instance, the sequence 2, 4, 6, 8 illustrates how each number is a term, also known as an element or member of the sequence. Recognizing patterns within sequences is crucial; in the example of 2, 4, 6, 8, each term increases by 2. To find the next term, simply add 2 to the last term, resulting in 10.

Sequences can be classified as finite or infinite. A finite sequence has a specific endpoint, while an infinite sequence continues indefinitely. For example, the sequence 3, 6, 9, 12, 18 is finite because it ends at 18, whereas a sequence represented as 1, 1/2, 1, ... continues without end, indicated by the ellipsis.

Sequences share similarities with functions, as both follow specific rules and can be expressed with equations. However, the key difference lies in their inputs. In functions, inputs can be any real number, while sequences use integer indexes, denoted by the letter n, starting from 1 and increasing by 1. For example, in the equation \( a_n = 2n \), the outputs (terms of the sequence) are calculated by substituting integer values for n, yielding the sequence 2, 4, 6, 8, 10.

To illustrate further, consider the formula \( a_n = n^2 \). By substituting n with 1, 2, and 3, we find the first three terms of the sequence: \( a_1 = 1^2 = 1 \), \( a_2 = 2^2 = 4 \), and \( a_3 = 3^2 = 9 \). Similarly, for the formula \( a_n = \frac{1}{n} + 3 \), substituting n gives \( a_1 = \frac{1}{1} + 3 = 4 \), \( a_2 = \frac{1}{2} + 3 = 3.5 \), and \( a_3 = \frac{1}{3} + 3 \approx 3.33 \).

Sequences can also involve negative numbers and exponents. For example, in the equation \( a_n = (-1)^n \), the terms alternate between -1 and 1, depending on whether n is odd or even. Thus, \( a_1 = (-1)^1 = -1 \), \( a_2 = (-1)^2 = 1 \), and \( a_3 = (-1)^3 = -1 \).

Understanding sequences is essential for recognizing patterns and solving problems in mathematics. With practice, identifying terms and their relationships becomes more intuitive, paving the way for deeper mathematical exploration.