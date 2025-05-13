So at this point of the course, we've seen a lot of different kinds of examples where we have to take definite integrals, and we know that this requires us to integrate our function from a lower bound of a to an upper bound of b. Now it turns out there's another type of definite integral which we really haven't come across yet, and that's going to be situations where we have to integrate a function where infinity is either one or both of the bounds. Now when this happens, you have what's known as an improper integral, and there are some extra steps you need to take when you come across improper integrals in this course. So don't sweat it, because in this video, I'm gonna walk you through all these extra steps. So let's just go ahead and jump right in.

Now notice here we have this case where we are integrating a function with respect to x. Now notice in this integral, we have an upper bound of positive infinity. Because infinity shows up somewhere in the bounds, that means we're dealing with an improper integral. Now it turns out I can't just say that infinity is my upper bound, nor can I say that infinity is something we could plug into our function once we do the integral because infinity is not a real number. But what I can do is say rather than going from a to infinity, we're going from a to some variable t.

Now, of course, that begs the question, what exactly is this t? Well, the way I can describe it is by using a limit, and say that t approaches positive infinity. So this right here would be a correct way to write this improper integral. Because notice we have a limit here, and limits actually can go to infinity. Because what this would be like is if we were trying to find the area underneath this curve.

Now we know that's what an integral tells us, but if I were to go ahead and integrate this from a to t, well, that would be like if I said, okay. We have our a right here on the x axis, and we're going to find the area under this curve all the way to this upper bound of t. Now since t is approaching positive infinity, we have this limit right here, that means we're continuously going to the right on the x axis, meaning we're calculating all this area that we have underneath this curve. And what we can do is assume that this curve is continuous as we go from a all the way to infinity. So that is what we're trying to find with this improper integral.

So that is the way you can deal with improper integrals when you have infinity as the upper bound. But what if instead we had infinity as the lower bound? Well, in this case, you can see we have this example where we're going from negative infinity to b. But it turns out for these cases, it's the exact same idea where you just take whatever your infinity is, and you set it to some variable t. So here we would say this integral goes from t all the way up to b, and we would have the limit as t approaches negative infinity.

Again, the limits here, they can go to infinity or negative infinity, but you can't just plug infinity or negative infinity directly into your bounds. So that's why we have to set it to some variable t and then set the limit up like this. So this would be like if we went from some place b on our graph here, and we went continually to the left on the x axis. That would be going to negative infinity and trying to find whatever this area is. So this is the idea of dealing with improper integrals.

Now we've seen what happens if we have an upper bound of positive infinity, and we've seen what happens when we have a lower bound of negative infinity. But what if instead we had infinity as the lower and upper bounds? Well, when this happens, there's actually a rule that we can use for integrals. What I can do is split this one integral up into two integrals. Now I can say my first integral goes from negative infinity, our lower bound, all the way up to some constant c.

Now c is gonna be this constant between negative and positive infinity, so I can say that our next integral goes from c all the way up to positive infinity. So notice here I just wrote this as two separate integrals, but because I wrote it like this, I can apply the rules that I have up here. So I can apply this rule for negative infinity as lower bound to this integral right here, and then I can apply this rule for positive infinity as the upper bound to this integral. And that is how I can deal with these types of situations. Now to really make sure we have this idea down, and then we can apply these equations when we see them, let's go ahead and try an example.

So here, we say we have this example here. This is determine whether each improper integral is convergent or divergent. Now what exactly does that mean? Well, all it means for an integral to be convergent is that the integral or the limit that you have exists. So we get some kind of finite number.

And if the integral is divergent, that means the limit does not exist. So we can go ahead and see if this is true by solving this first example, a. So here we're trying to find the integral from 0 to infinity of this function ex. Now again, I can't just say infinity is my upper bound here because that would not be a problem. What I can do is rewrite this for the rule that I learned when I have infinity as the upper bound.

So what I'm going to do is switch this from 0 to infinity to the integral from 0 to t. I'm going to say my t is going to be the limit as t approaches infinity. So now that we have this written correctly, we can just integrate this like we would normally for integrating ex. So I know the integral of ex is just ex. So I'll rewrite out this limit here and say that this whole thing is going to be ex bounded from a lower bound of 0 to an upper bound of t.

Now at this point I can plug in my upper and lower bound and subtract the results. So we're going to keep this limit as t approaches infinity, and then we're going to have et plugging in my upper bound, minus e0 plugging in my lower bound. Now e0, that's just going to be 1. Anything raised to a power of zero just gives us 1, as we know. But what exactly would et be?

Well, we have t approaching infinity, and I can't just plug in infinity directly there, because that's not correct, but what is t going to become? Well, let's say that t was a thousand, and then a million, then a billion, then a trillion. This whole exponent is just gonna get bigger and bigger and bigger. And if this causes this e to just keep getting bigger, that means this whole thing is just getting infinitely big. So we'd have infinity minus 1, which is basically just infinity.

So because of that, this whole thing is infinitely exploding, so we would just say that this whole thing does not exist, because infinity is not a real number. So because we got a result that does not exist, that means that our integral here is divergent. So divergent would be the solution to example a. So that is what you can do when dealing with these improper integrals. Now let's take a look at our next example, example b.

Here we have negative infinity as the lower bound. How do I deal with this? Well, what I can do is look at my case where negative infinity is my lower bound, which I see happens right about here. So when that happens, I'm going to switch this, so rather than having negative infinity to 0, we're going to have the limit as t approaches negative infinity, and that's gonna be the integral from t to 0. So we have t as this bound right here, and then we go up to 0, this constant, and that's going to be of our function ex.

Now what I can do is integrate ex, which I know will just give me ex. So we're going to keep this limit as t approaches negative infinity, and that's going to be ex, that's our integral right here, bounded from t to 0. Now at this point I can plug in my bounds. Now remember you want to keep this limit notation on until you actually apply it. So I'm keeping this limit here, and we're going to have e0, my upper bound, minus et, my lower bound.

Now from here we can plug in the result. Now I can see here that e0 is just gonna give me 1, so you're gonna have 1 minus et, but what's et in this case? We'll notice that t is approaching negative infinity. And what exactly would it mean for e to be approaching negative infinity up here? Well, that means that we just have a negative number that's continually getting smaller. We're having a larger and larger negative number, which is basically just a smaller and smaller number in that exponent.

So e-100, for example, would be the same thing as 1e100. And then we would have 1e1000, or 1e1000000, or 1e1000000000000. So this number down here is just gonna keep on getting bigger. And if this number down here is getting bigger and bigger, it's going to overtake the 1 in this numerator, setting this whole thing to 0. So this whole thing is gonna get closer and closer to 0 as we keep approaching negative infinity.

So what we have here is 1 minus 0. And 1 minus 0, well, that's just going to set this whole thing to 1. So 1 is the result we get when we go ahead and do this integral. And so because we actually got a finite number as a result, that means that the integral we're dealing with here is convergent. So hopefully, you're starting to see the pattern when it comes to solving these problems.

Really, it's just this process of setting the limit up first, but then we can just solve this like any of the definite integrals we've dealt with in the past. So we've gone ahead and solved both these examples. Now let's move to our last example, c. Notice we have the same function, ex. In fact, we're dealing with the same ex function in all three examples.

But in this example down here, we now have infinity as both bounds, from negative infinity to positive infinity. How do I deal with that? Well, recall what we do when we have infinity in both bounds. We can just split this into two integrals. So I can say this is the same thing as the integral from negative infinity all the way up to some constant, which in this case, the constant I'm going to choose is the 0 that I had before.

So I'm gonna go from negative infinity to 0 of my function ex with respect to x, plus the integral from the same constant 0 all the way up to positive infinity of my function ex.

Now how exactly does this help me when it comes to this problem? Well, you might think from here, I do need to just apply these limits, so have t approaching negative infinity, and then have t approaching positive infinity, which, yes, that would be the correct protocol here. But notice something. We have both these integrals solved for already.

We have this integral solved for where we went where we have negative infinity in the lower bound. We went ahead and solved this exact same integral up here and got 1. We also have this integral solved for where we had infinity in the upper bound. We solved this exact same integral up here, and we got that this does not exist because it blows up to infinity. So what we could do is say this is the same thing as this result right here, which comes out to 1, plus this result that we got up here, which does not exist.

It goes to infinity. It gets infinitely big. And because this whole thing is clearly gonna blow up and just get infinitely big, we would say that this whole thing does not exist. So because we got a result that does not exist or something that infinitely blows up, we would say that this whole thing is divergent. So that is how you can solve problems with improper integrals.

As you can see, once you get the hang of applying these rules over here, the rest of this is pretty straightforward to what we already know about definite integrals. So hope you found this video helpful, and please be sure to try out the practice and example after this video to really make sure you have this procedure down. See you in the next one.