Table of contents
- 0. Functions4h 53m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation2h 18m
- 4. Derivatives of Exponential & Logarithmic Functions1h 16m
- 5. Applications of Derivatives2h 19m
- 6. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 0m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals48m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 36m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals1h 43m
- 10. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions21m
- 11. Techniques of Integration2h 7m
- 12. Trigonometric Functions6h 54m
- Angles29m
- Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles1h 8m
- Solving Right Triangles23m
- Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle1h 19m
- Graphs of Sine & Cosine46m
- Graphs of Other Trigonometric Functions32m
- Trigonometric Identities52m
- Derivatives of Trig Functions42m
- Integrals of Basic Trig Functions28m
- Integrals of Other Trig Functions10m
- 13: Intro to Differential Equations2h 23m
- 14. Sequences & Series2h 8m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Probability & Calculus45m
16. Probability & Calculus
Continuous Probability Models
16. Probability & Calculus
Continuous Probability Models: Videos & Practice Problems
1
concept
Continuous and Discrete Random Variables
Video duration:5m
Play a video:
2
Problem
Which of the following is a discrete random variable?
A
The amount of milk in a jug (in gallons)
B
The number of times a die shows 4 in 10 rolls
C
The height (in cm) of a student
D
The distance a car travels before running out of fuel
3
Problem
Which of the following is a continuous random variable?
A
The number of goals scored in a soccer match
B
The number of cars passing through a toll booth in an hour
C
The number of students present in class
D
The amount (in inches) of rainfall in a month
4
concept
Probability Density Function (PDF)
Video duration:8m
Play a video:
5
example
Probability Density Function (PDF) Example 1
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
6
example
Probability Density Function (PDF) Example 2
Video duration:5m
Play a video:
7
example
Probability Density Function (PDF) Example 3
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
8
concept
Cumulative Distribution Function (CDF)
Video duration:7m
Play a video:
9
example
Cumulative Distribution Function (CDF) Example 4
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
10
example
Cumulative Distribution Function (CDF) Example 5
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
11
Problem
Find the cumulative distribution function for the probability density function on the interval . Use the CDF to find the probability that is between and .
A
B
C
D
Do you want more practice?
We have more practice problems on Continuous Probability Models