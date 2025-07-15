Find the cumulative distribution function for the probability density function f ( x ) = 3 8 ( x − 1 ) 2 f\left(x\right)=\frac38\left(x-1\right)^2 on the interval [ 1 , 3 ] \left\lbrack1,3\right\rbrack . Use the CDF to find the probability that X X is between 2 2 and 2.5 2.5 .