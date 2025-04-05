Hey everyone. You may remember learning that some functions can be classified as being either even or odd based on the symmetry of their graph. Well, here we're going to specifically take a look at our trigonometric functions and whether they're even or odd. Now why that's useful might not be immediately apparent to you. But if we know that some function f of x is even or odd, then we can easily find and simplify f of negative x, which is something that we'll have to do more and more as you continue to work through trigonometric problems.

So here, I'm going to break down for you exactly which trigonometric functions are even and which are odd and then use that in order to simplify some expressions. So let's go ahead and get started. Now let's start by taking a look at our cosine function and specifically the value of our cosine function at π/2. Now here on my graph I see that f(π/2) is equal to zero and if I go to the other side of my graph and check out the value of my function for -π/2 I see that f(-π/2) is also equal to zero. So relating these two points to each other, I could say that f(-π/2) is equal to f(π/2) because they are the exact same value.

But I can actually generalize this for the entire function. See, f(-x) for this function is always going to be equal to f(x). So if I flip the sign of my input, like I saw here for -π/2, the sign of my output remains the same. And that's because my cosine function is an even function. Now you might also hear even functions talked about in terms of their symmetry.

And even functions are specifically symmetric on the y-axis, which just means that if I took my graph and folded it along that y-axis, all of my points would match up with each other on either side because it's symmetric about that line. Now we've seen that our cosine function is even, but let's take a look at our sine function over here. Now looking at our sine function again at a value of π/2, I see that f(π/2) is equal to positive one. Then going to the other side of my graph looking at f(-π/2), I see that f(-π/2) is actually equal to negative one. So relating these two points to each other, I could say that f(-π/2) is equal to -f(π/2) because my value for f(-π/2) was negative one, and for positive π/2 was positive one.

Now again, we can generalize this for our entire function. So f(-x) here, we see, is always going to be equal to -f(x). So whenever we flipped the sign of our input value to -π/2, we also had to flip the sign of our output value. And that's because the sine function is an odd function. Now, again, you might hear functions being odd talked about in terms of their symmetry.

Now whereas our even functions were symmetric about the y-axis, our odd functions are symmetric about the origin. Now we already saw that our cosine function is an even function and our sine function is an odd function. But what about all of our other trigonometric functions? Well, we already know that secant is one over cosine. So with that in mind, it makes sense that secant is also an even function.

And we can follow the same logic to find that cosecant is also an odd function because it's just one over sine. But what about tangent? Well, we know that tangent is sine over cosine. So here we would be taking an odd function and dividing it by an even function, which actually means that our tangent function will also end up being odd and by extension cotangent is also odd. Now that we know whether all of our trigonometric functions are either even or odd, what do we do with that information?

Well, all of this information together is collectively referred to as the even odd identities. And as we continue throughout this chapter, it's important for you to know that an identity is just an equation, which is true for all possible values. In working with different identities, depending on your professor or your textbook, you might see identities expressed with different variables. Now we're going to continue to use the variable theta here when working with our identities, but you may see these written in terms of x, y, a, b, alpha, beta, any number of different variables. And just know that no matter what variable that is in your identity, it still means the same exact thing.

So here with the cosine of negative theta, knowing that our cosine is an even function, we know that the cosine of negative theta is simply equal to positive cosine of theta. So here with our expression, the cosine of -π/4, I know that this is really just equal to the cosine of π/4. And from here, I can simply use my left-hand rule in order to determine what this value is, which is simply equal to the square root of two over two. So we didn't have to figure out where -π/4 is on our unit circle because we have our even odd identities. Now taking a look at sine of negative theta here, we know that sine is an odd function.

So the sine of negative theta is simply equal to negative sine of theta. Now tangent is also an odd function. So the tangent of negative theta is going to be equal to negative the tangent of theta. Now looking at our expression here, the cosecant of -π/6 earlier, we saw that the cosecant is an odd function but if you forget that that's totally okay because we know that the cosecant can be rewritten as one over the sine so this is just one over the sine of -π/6. And based on my even odd identity here, the sine of -π/6 is going to be equal to negative sine of positive π/6.

So I can simply find my sine value here using my left-hand rule. Now the sine of π/6 is going to be equal to just one half, so this is really just equal to one over negative one half. Now simplifying this, this just ends up being negative two. So using our even odd identities to get there, we now know that the cosecant of -π/6 is simply equal to negative two. Now how do we know when to use these identities?

Well, as we continue to work through problems, we're going to have to use more and more identities. So how do we know exactly when to use our even odd identities specifically? Well, whenever your argument is negative, you know to use your even odd identities. Now your argument is just whatever you're taking the cosine, sine, or tangent of. So if whatever you have in your parenthesis is negative, you know that you should use your even odd identities.

Now that we've learned our even odd identities, let's get some practice with them. Thanks for watching, and I'll see you in the next one.