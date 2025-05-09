I want you to imagine that you're taking a test, and you come across a problem that looks like this. You wanna find the integral of 6xex2. Now the way most people would try to solve this problem is by doing a variable substitution on the x2, and this would be a correct strategy for solving this problem. But this problem could become a lot more difficult if we just simply got rid of this exponent. Notice now we have the integral of 6xex, and we can no longer do a variable substitution on either of the x's.
And our basic power rules are not gonna work to solve this either since we have the product of two functions, so now we're stuck. How do we go about solving this kind of problem? Well, you're going to see these types of situations a lot throughout this course. So pay close attention because I'm gonna walk you through how to solve this and try to make this as straightforward as possible. So without further ado, let's get right into things. This is very important to know.
Now, when you have to integrate the product of two functions, and all other methods fail, as we can see with this example right here, then you're gonna wanna use a strategy known as integration by parts, also called IBP for short. Now for integration by parts, obviously, we don't have a lot to go off of at this point. We just know we have this integral that we don't really know how to solve. But think about it like this. We know how to take the derivative when we have the product of two functions, any two functions.
It's just going to be the product rule, which we learned about earlier on. And if I'm trying to now find the integral for the product of two functions, well, if I think about it, all I really need to do to find a general portion for integration by parts is to find some way to undo the derivative product rule, because recall that integrals and derivatives are basically just opposite operations. So if I could find some way to undo this product rule, well that would give me an integral rule for solving tricky problems like this. So let's go ahead and try and take our entire derivative product rule right here and integrate it all with respect to x. So if I integrate both sides of the product rule here, notice that's going to get rid of the derivative on this side since we're integrating a derivative.
That's one of the fundamental theorems of calculus here, which gives us just f(x)g(x). So we now have these two functions being multiplied, and then the right side is gonna stay the same. Now something that I'm gonna point out is when you're solving these, you're not gonna have to go through this process every single time. This is just our way of deriving a general formula that will allow us to use integration by parts. So now that we've gone ahead and rewritten this right here, well, what I'm trying to do is find the integral of the product of two functions.
So what I'm actually going to do is isolate one of these terms right here, specifically this one. Notice we're integrating the product of two functions right there, and so to isolate that I'm just gonna take this whole portion here and subtract it from both sides. So we have the integral of f'xg(x), and then that's going to be subtracted on both sides of the equal sign. Now doing this, this will allow me to cancel this term completely right here, and that's going to leave me with my integration by parts formula. So what we're going to have on this left side here is just this portion right here.
We're going to have f(x)g'(x), and all of that is being integrated with respect to x. Now on the right side of this equal sign, we're going to have everything that we have right about here. So what that's going to mean is we're gonna have f(x)g'(x), and then that's going to and then subtracting off, we're going to have the integral that we subtracted on the left side here, which is going to be g(x)fdx'. [You