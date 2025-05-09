So at this point, we should be familiar with the general process for using integration by parts. We've seen how we can solve some more complicated types of problems, as well as various strategies and methods we can use to get our answer. Now all of the integrals we've dealt with so far have all been indefinite integrals, meaning there were no bounds that we had. But what would happen if we actually did have some bounds on the integral? Are we still able to use integration by parts?

Well, it turns out we actually can, but we're going to need to change a couple of things to our original strategy, since we now have bounds of the integral. Thankfully, I think you're gonna find this pretty straightforward, so let's just go ahead and get right into things. Now, we know when using integration by parts, the integral of u • dv is going to be equal to u • v − ∫ v • du . We've seen this formula in the past. Now, if we were to have bounds on our initial integral, ∫ u • dv a b , we're going to need to change up our strategy for our final result.

Thankfully, though, we can recognize that if we're trying to find a definite integral using integration by parts, we can actually solve the whole problem just like we had an indefinite integral, meaning we can use the same strategy we used before. The only difference is after you do this process, you want to apply the bounds to both parts at the end of this process. And this is what can oftentimes be easily forgotten. Because keep in mind, you're taking these bounds, and you're applying them to both the u • v and the ∫ v du . You're not just doing it to one or the other.

So that's something you wanna keep in mind. Now let's go ahead and see if we can apply this result, this process, to what we have over here. So in this example, we're asked to evaluate the definite integral using integration by parts. Now I know that it's just gonna be the same procedure as taking an indefinite integral, we just need to apply bounds at the end, so let's go ahead and do that. Now this is actually an integral we've seen in the past.

And when doing this integral, we went ahead and said that 6 x was going to be u . That's because 6 x becomes easier when you take its derivative. The derivative of u will give you 6 with respect to x . Now in this case, also e x , we said, was dv , because if you took e x and you integrated it with respect to x , that would give you v , which is just e x . So this allowed us to find our u and dv , and also our du and our v .

So from here, we could go ahead and apply the formula. So it's going to be the integral of u • v , which is what we have right here, and that whole thing is going to be equal to u • v . So we're going to have 6 x • e x , and what that's going to be is minus the integral of v • du , so that's going to be e x • 6 dx . So this is what happens when we do integration by parts. Now before I go ahead and solve this integral, remember, once you've gone through this process, you have to apply the bounds to both parts at the end.

So we first need to apply the bounds to this u • v , which is going to be the bounds on this integral 0 to 2 . We also need to apply the bounds to this integral right here, so we're gonna have 0 to 2 . So this is what happens when we go ahead and apply the bounds. Now we can solve the rest of this problem. Now I'm gonna go ahead and leave this right here, the 6 x • e x bounded from 0 to 2 .

I'm just gonna leave that like so, because we're gonna get to that at the end. What I'm going to do is evaluate this integral right here. Notice we're integrating e x • 6 dx . That 6 is just a constant, and then the integral of e x is just e x . So this whole thing is going to be - 6 , pulling this outside the integral here, and then that's going to be integrated e x , we just get e x , and all of this is going to be bounded from 0 to 2 .

Notice we don't need to write a + c at the end, because we're not having an indefinite integral, we have a definite one. You don't need to write the + c for definite integrals. Now notice we're taking 6 e x , and we're bounding or 6 x e x and bounding it from 0 to 2 . And we're taking 6 e x , and we're also bounding that from 0 to 2 . So what I can do is say we're taking this whole thing, which is 6 x e x right here minus 6 e x right there, and we're bounding this whole thing from 0 to 2 .

That allows me to just take my high bound and low bound and plug it in directly. So first off, I'm going to plug in my high bound. So that means taking every place I see x and replacing it with a 2 . So we're going to have 6 • 2 , and that's going to be e 2 . Then we're going to have - 6 e 2 plugging in that 2 .

That's what happens when we plug in 2 for every place that we see x , then we'll just subtract off my low bound of 0 plugged in for x . So plugging in 0 here, well that's going to give me 6 • 0 e 0 , so just plugging in this lower bound, they're going to have - , and then it's going to be 6 e 0 , and what we're doing is we're subtracting the low bound from the high bound like so. Now in this case, notice that all of this here being multiplied by 0 is just going to go to 0 . So what we're going to end up having is 6 • 2 , which is 12 , so we're going to have 12 e 2 - , and that's going to be 6 e 2 , then that whole thing is going to be - , then we have 0 - 6 e 0 . Well, e 0 is just gonna be 1 , so we're gonna have - 6 .

And notice the negative signs here will cancel. So writing this all out, and then 12 e 2 - 6 e 2 is gonna be 6 e 2 , and we're going to have + 6 . Now from here, I can do an extra step of taking that 6 and factoring it out. So it's gonna be 6 • e 2 + 1 , and that right there would be my solution. Now if you wanted to actually write this as a decimal, you could do that if that was asked, and you could just plug that into your calculator to get an approximate decimal of 50.33 approximately.

So this is what the decimal approximation would be, but what you see right here would be the result for the problem, and that is how you can solve this definite integral. So this is how you can use integration by parts whenever you have bounds on your integral. Be sure to check out the practice and example after this video to really make sure we have this process down. We hope you found this video helpful, and let me know if you have any questions.