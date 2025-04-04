As you continue to take more derivatives, you're going to have to take derivatives of functions that include some of the familiar trigonometric functions. And you could, of course, do so using limits. But as we've seen before, there are actually rules to much more quickly find the derivatives of trigonometric functions. Now we're going to learn all of those rules, starting here with sine and cosine. So let's go ahead and dive right in.
So all you need to know is that the derivative of the sine of x is equal to the cosine of x, and the derivative of the cosine of x is equal to the negative sine of x. Now you could just memorize these derivatives, but let me actually help you make some sense of why these derivatives are what they are. Remember that the derivative of a function is the same thing as the slope of its tangent line. So let's come over here to the graph of our sine function coming up to a value of π/2. Now if I draw a tangent line to my sine function at this point, I can see that the slope of this tangent line is just zero.
This is a flat line with a zero slope. Now if I take a look at my cosine function here, I can see that the value of my cosine function at π/2 is also equal to zero. And if I take a look at another value coming over here to 2π, if I again draw a tangent line here, I can see that the slope of this tangent line is positive. And if we actually work that out, we would see that it's positive one. Then looking at the value of our cosine function at this point 2π, this is also equal to positive one.
So it makes sense that the derivative of my sine function is equal to the value of my cosine function. Because on my graph here, the slope of the tangent line to sine is the exact same as the value of cosine. Now we could go through the same process when looking at the derivative of cosine, and we would find that the slope of the tangent line to cosine is the exact same as the negative value of our sine function. So now that we've made a bit more sense of these derivatives, we're going to have to apply them with all of the rules that we already know. So let's go ahead and work through a couple of examples here, applying our knowledge of these trigonometric functions along with everything that we already know.
So here, we want to find the derivative of our function f of x is equal to three x plus cosine x. Now using our sum rule here, I know that when finding the derivative f' of x, I can just take the individual derivative of these terms and add them together. So for that first term, the derivative of three x is just going to be three. And from what we just learned, we know that the derivative of cosine is negative sine. So I can add this together with that derivative, negative sine of x.
Now I could rewrite this to simplify a little bit to three minus sine x, and this is my final derivative of this function. Now let's take a look at one more example. Here we have f of x is equal to x2 times the sine of x. So I have two functions being multiplied. I have x2, and I have the sine of x.
So when finding the derivative of two functions multiplied, we know that we need to go ahead and apply the product rule. Now the product rule tells us left d right plus right d left. That is our derivative here. So I'm going to take that left-hand function x2 and multiply it by the derivative of that right-hand function. Now we just learned that the derivative of the sine of x is just the cosine of x, so that's what I'm going to multiply there by.
And then I'm going to add that with that second term because that was left d right now. I'm adding right d left. Taking that sine function, leaving it as is, sine of x, and then multiplying it by the derivative of that left function. The derivative of x2 is just two x. Now we can rewrite this a little bit because we usually like to have these x terms at the beginning here.
So I can rewrite this as x2 cosine x plus 2x sine x for the final derivative here, f' of x. So now that we have some more rules in our toolbelt, let's continue practicing taking derivatives. Thanks for watching, and I'll see you in the next video.