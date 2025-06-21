Understanding sequences is fundamental in mathematics, and transitioning from sequences to partial sums is a crucial step in grasping the concept of series. A sequence is essentially a list of numbers that follow a specific pattern, while a partial sum refers to the sum of the first n terms of a sequence, denoted as S n .

To illustrate this, consider the sequence defined by a n = \frac{1}{2^n}. The first five terms of this sequence can be calculated as follows:

a 1 = \frac{1}{2^1} = \frac{1}{2}

a 2 = \frac{1}{2^2} = \frac{1}{4}

a 3 = \frac{1}{2^3} = \frac{1}{8}

a 4 = \frac{1}{2^4} = \frac{1}{16}

a 5 = \frac{1}{2^5} = \frac{1}{32}

Next, we can find the first five partial sums:

S 1 = a 1 = \frac{1}{2}

S 2 = a 1 + a 2 = \frac{1}{2} + \frac{1}{4} = \frac{3}{4}

S 3 = a 1 + a 2 + a 3 = \frac{1}{2} + \frac{1}{4} + \frac{1}{8} = \frac{7}{8}

S 4 = a 1 + a 2 + a 3 + a 4 = \frac{1}{2} + \frac{1}{4} + \frac{1}{8} + \frac{1}{16} = \frac{15}{16}

S 5 = a 1 + a 2 + a 3 + a 4 + a 5 = \frac{1}{2} + \frac{1}{4} + \frac{1}{8} + \frac{1}{16} + \frac{1}{32} = \frac{31}{32}

To derive the nth partial sum, we observe the pattern in the denominators and numerators of the fractions. The denominators are powers of 2: 21, 22, 23, ... , 2n. The numerators are always one less than the corresponding denominator, leading to the formula for the nth partial sum:

S n = \frac{2^n - 1}{2^n}

This relationship shows that as n increases, the partial sums approach 1, illustrating the concept of convergence in series. Additionally, the collection of partial sums S 1 , S 2 , S 3 , ... , S n can be viewed as a new sequence, further emphasizing the interconnectedness of these mathematical concepts.

To solidify your understanding, practicing with various sequences and their corresponding partial sums will be beneficial. Engaging with exercises will enhance your mastery of sequences, partial sums, and the broader concept of series.