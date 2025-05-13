When working with differential equations, something that you'll often be asked to do is verify their solutions. Now in order to do this, we first need to take a step back and learn what it means for a function to be a solution to a differential equation. So I'm gonna define that for you here. Once we know what a solution is, we can put that into practice and start verifying them. So let's go ahead and jump right in here.

Now the solution of a differential equation is any function y=f(x) that makes our differential equation true when that function y along with its derivatives are plugged in. Now a differential equation can actually have multiple different solutions, but when specifically asked to verify a solution, we'll be given just one function. And we'll have to take that function along with its derivatives and do some algebra to check that it makes our DE true. Now this may sound a bit complicated when just explained all in words. So let's actually work through this in practice by taking a look at our example.

We're asked to verify that the following functions are solutions to the given differential equations. Now looking at example A here, we're given the function y=e2x, and we're given the differential equation 3y'-5y=e2x. So what we want to do here is plug our function y along with its first derivative into this differential equation and check that it makes it true. So we're already given our function y=e2x, so that means we just need to find that first derivative so that we can plug everything back into our DE here. So we want to find y', which using our chain rule here is going to be 2e2x.

So now that I have that first derivative, I can plug both of these into my differential equation here. So this is going to be 3⋅y', so that's 2e2x, and then -5⋅y, that original function e2x. And then this is equal to e2x. So I want to go ahead and do some algebra over here on the left and check that this makes my equation true. Now 3⋅2e2x is going to give me 6e2x, and then keeping that -5⋅e2x the same there, and then keeping our right side e2x.

Now looking at this left side again, if I take 6e2x and I subtract off 5e2x, I'll just be left with 1e2x. So now I have e2x=e2x. Now this is definitely a true statement, e2x=e2x. So I've successfully verified my solution here.

And that's all there is to it. So let's work through one additional example together here. Here we're given the function y=4+ln(x), and we're given the differential equation x⋅y''+y'=0. So looking at this here, we need both our first derivative along with our second derivative to plug into our differential equation here so that we can check that it makes it true in order to verify our solution. So since we're just given our function y=4+ln(x), we need to go ahead and find both our first and second derivative.

So starting with that first derivative, y' is going to be equal to the derivative of 4, which is just 0, so I don't have to worry about that. And the derivative of the natural log of x is 1x, so that's my first derivative. Then we also need to go ahead and find that second derivative here, differentiating this again, 1x, remember this is the same thing as x-1. So we can go ahead and apply our power rule here to get -1x2 for that second derivative. So now that I have both my first derivative along with my second derivative, I can plug those into my differential equation here and check that it makes it true.

So this is x⋅y'', that's my second derivative -1x2, and then + that first derivative y', which is 1x, and then that right-hand side, this is equal to 0. So now doing some algebra over here, x is going to cancel with one of my x's on the bottom with that x2. So I'm left here with -1x+1x, and this is equal to 0. Now -1x and 1x are going to cancel out, leaving me with just 0 on that left-hand side.

So now I have that 0=0. Now again, this is definitely a true statement, 0=0, so I've successfully verified my solution here. Now, one extra thing that I do want to mention is that differential equations may sometimes be given in implicit form. Remember, this just means that y is not isolated. It's not able to be solved for all by itself.

Now, whenever this happens, this will require implicit differentiation of our solution in order to verify it. Now, this is not a super common occurrence, but it is one that you're likely to see just every once in a while. And I'll show you exactly how to deal with this situation and verify some other solutions of basic differential equations coming up in the next couple of videos. I'll see you there.