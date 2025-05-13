At this point in the course, we've learned a ton about the derivatives and integrals of functions. And here, we're gonna start to look at one of the most important applications of those skills, which is working with differential equations. Now a differential equation, which you sometimes will see abbreviated as DE, is an equation involving a function y=f(x) and its derivatives, and that's any combination of derivatives of any order. Now there are different ways that we can classify differential equations, some of which we're going to take a look at here. So let's go ahead and get started.
Now there are many different characteristics of differential equations and here we're going to focus on two of the most basic of them. So a DE can be classified using its order, which just refers to the highest derivative present in a differential equation. So if a DE has both a first derivative and a second derivative, that would be a second-order differential equation because that's the highest derivative present. Now another way that we can classify DE is by whether it is linear or nonlinear. Now there's a little bit more that goes into this, so we're gonna take a look at that in our example here, where we're asked to determine the order of the following differential equations and indicate if they are linear.
Now the first differential equation that we're given here is:y ″ + 4 y ′ − 3 y = sin ( e x )
Now the first thing that I want to look at here is the order of this DE, which, remember, is just the highest derivative present in our equation. Here I can see that I have a second derivative, a first derivative, and my function y itself. So the highest derivative present here is that second derivative, making this a second-order differential equation. Now let's determine if this differential equation is linear.
Remember I said there's a bit more that goes into this. So here we're going to be taking a look at our dependent variable, which is often going to be y, like it is here, along with its derivatives. And we're gonna be looking at three things. If these three things are true, we'll know that this is a linear differential equation. So the first thing that we want to check here is that y and its derivatives are not being multiplied by each other.
So that means that I don't want to see something like say yy′. Now looking at my differential equation here, I can see that y and its derivatives are all in separate terms, not being multiplied by each other. So I can go ahead and check this off. Now the next thing that we want to check is that y and its derivatives are only being raised to the first power. So I wouldn't want to see something like say y2 or y′.
Now again, looking at my differential equation, I can see that y and its derivatives are not being raised to any power, so they're only raised to that first power. So I can go ahead and check that off. Now the next thing, the last thing that I want to check here is that y and its derivatives are not the inside of a function. So you may hear this also referred to as being the argument of a function. So this means that I wouldn't want to see something like, say cos(y′) or anything raised to the power of y or its derivatives.
Now again, in my differential equation, I don't see that happening anywhere, so I can go ahead and check off that last thing here. And since all of these are true, I know that I'm dealing with a linear differential equation, making this a second-order linear differential equation. So let's go ahead and take a look at another differential equation here. Here we have:t y ″ − t 2 y ⟶ <TO BE CONTINUED AS IT EXCEEDES।