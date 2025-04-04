In this problem, we're given a completely blank unit circle and asked to fill in all of the missing information. Now this is a specific type of problem that you'll get better at with repetition, and it's definitely something that you should try on your own before jumping back in with me. Now here, I'm going to walk you through my thought process in filling in the unit circle and what works best for me might not be what works best for you. So, of course, try this on your own and figure out exactly what method works best for you for filling in the entire unit circle. Let's go ahead and get started here.

Looking at our unit circle, the first thing that I like to do is fill in all of the information for my four quadrantal angles because to me it's the simplest information on here. Looking at this first angle measure, I have zero degrees or zero radians, and I'm going to go ahead and fill in all of my angle measures for my three other quadrantal angles. Up here, I have 90 degrees, 180 degrees, 270 degrees, and remember, coming back around to a full rotation is 360 degrees. Often, a blank unit circle will only have one blank there, but it's important to remember that this is also a full rotation around. Let's also fill in those radian angle measures.

We have π/2 radians, π radians, and 3π/2 radians. Now we have all those angle measures filled in, in both degrees and radians, so let's consider our trig values of our quadrantal angles as well. Remember, on the coordinate system, we know that this point is located right here at (1, 0), and then we find our tangent value by simply dividing y over x. So doing that here, I have 0 over 1, which gives me a value of 0. Then up here for 90 degrees, this is located at the point (0,1), and dividing y over x here gives me 1 over 0, an undefined value.

Now over here with π radians, we're at (-1,0), and we again get zero for our tangent, and then down here at 270 degrees, we're at (0,-1), which is also an undefined tangent value. Okay, we have all of the information for our four quadrantal angles, so now let's focus on all of the other angle measures for all of our other quadrants. Let's start with quadrant one here because these are likely the easiest for you to remember, as they are for me. So here, we're looking at our three common angles. We have 30 degrees, 45 degrees, and 60 degrees.

I'm also going to go ahead and fill in my radian angle measures here. In this first quadrant, we have π/6, π/4, and π/3. Now here, let's go ahead and focus on all of our reference angles. All of these angles here have a reference angle of 30, so that's going to really help me to figure out what these angle measures are. Let's start here in quadrant two.

In quadrant two, I look at this reference angle in reference to the nearest part of the x-axis, which is at 180 degrees. So this is 30 degrees away from that 180, which tells me I can find this angle measure by simply taking 180 - 30 degrees. Now this gives me an angle measure of 150 degrees. Now for that radian angle measure, I can do the same exact thing but just with π. This is π/6 radians away, so I take π minus π/6 here, and that gives me my radian angle measure of 5π/6.

This will work for any angle in this quadrant because we can just do that for any angle. We just subtract our angle from 180 and from π. Now let's look in our quadrant three here and do the same exact thing. This is in the opposite direction of 180, so here I can actually take 180 and add my angle to it instead to get that angle measure. This is 30 degrees away because we're still looking at our 30-degree reference angle here.

If I take 180 and I add 30 degrees, that's going to give me an angle measure of 210 degrees. I can do the same thing with π, of course. I add π to my angle here, which is π/6, so π plus π/6 gives me an angle measure of 7π/6. Now let's move on to quadrant four. We look at this in reference to our final angle, our full rotation of 360 degrees, and this is, of course, still a 30-degree reference angle, so here I can take 360 degrees and I can subtract my angle here.

So 360 minus theta, my angle. Here, this is 30 degrees, so 360 minus 30 gives me 330 degrees. Of course, this is also 2π radians, so I can also take 2π and subtract my angle in radians to get the same radian angle measure here. So here, 2π minus π/6 will give me 11π/6. Looking at all of these radian angle measures, you can also choose to memorize these sorts of patterns that happen with your radian angle measures.

So, looking at all of these, I have π/6, 5π/6, 7π/6, and 11π/6. For angles that have the same reference angle, they always have the same denominator in that radian angle measure. These all have a denominator of six, and they count from one, five, seven, 11. You can remember that pattern if it's easier for you to memorize here. Now here, looking at this, I can apply this same line of thinking to all of my other reference angles.

So I want you to go ahead and try that on your own and then check back in with me. Okay. Now that we have all of those angle measures in there, we can move on to trig values. Let's start in quadrant one because we have some memory tools that will help us fill this in rather easily. Remember, in quadrant one, we always start the same way regardless of how we choose to memorize this.

We always start with the square root of two for every single one of these values. So I can go ahead and fill that in for every trig value in quadrant one. Now once I do that, I can go ahead and use a memory tool. Here, I'm going to use the one, two, three memory tool, but of course, you can use whatever works for you. So here, using the one, two, three memory tool, I'm going to start here with this value and I'm going to count one, two, three in the clockwise direction for those x-values, and then one, two, three back in the counterclockwise direction for those y-values.

So these are my trig values in quadrant one. We can, of course, simplify these square roots of one because they're just one. Now from here, we want to fill in our tangent values. You can choose to memorize your tangent values, but it's easier for me just to remember that this is y over x. So I can take these values that I already have and simply divide them.

Now because they have the same denominator, we're effectively just dividing those numerators. So here, in this first one, I divide my numerators of y over x, one over the square root of three. This is a correct value, but remember, it's going to be better if we rationalize our denominator here. So this will give me the square root of three over three for the tangent of 30 degrees. For 45 degrees, if I take y over x, those numerators, I get a value of one.

And then for 60 degrees, I get the square root of three over one, which is just the square root of three. Now we have all of our trig values in quadrant one, but we have these three other quadrants. Remember, all of our trig values are the exact same as those of their reference angles, and we only have to worry about the sign. So from here, I'm just going to go ahead and fill in all of these trig values, copying them over from quadrant one to their respective reference angle in every quadrant, and then we can worry about the sign after. I'm going to go ahead and fill all of those values in now.

All of our trig values are copied over to quadrants two, three, and four. But remember, the sign of these values may be different depending on what quadrant they're in. That's when we consider the sign. Remember a mnemonic device to remember the signs of these values. "All students take calculus" telling us the first letter of whatever trig function is positive in that quadrant. So in quadrant two, we have s. That tells us that only the sine is positive. So only my y-values here, root three over two, square root of two over two, and one-half should be positive. So all of my other values are negative, and I can go ahead and fill that in for all of my other values, putting a negative sign on each of them.

We can do the same exact thing in quadrants three and four. In quadrant three, only the tangent is positive, and in quadrant four, only the cosine is positive. So all of my other trig values must be negative. I'm going to go ahead and copy those negative signs in now based on that, and then we'll rejoin together. Okay.

You should have all of your trig values filled in now with negative signs on the correct values based on our mnemonic device, "all students take calculus." Take a chance to double-check all of your values here with mine. Now we have completely filled in all of the missing information on our unit circle. Again, this is a problem that gets easier with repetition, so feel free to try this as many times as you need until you have it down. Thanks for watching.

And of course, let me know if you have questions.