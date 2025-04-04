Welcome back, everyone. Here we're going to take our first look at what's called the unit circle, which is just a circle of radius one where all of the angles going around our circle correspond to specific x y coordinates on our graph. Now, the unit circle is going to be massively important in this course because you're going to need it to solve a bunch of different trigonometry problems. And the first time you see the unit circle, it may be a bit overwhelming because there is a ton of information here, and you might not know any of it yet. But that's totally okay because here I'm going to completely break down the unit circle for you throughout this chapter, and soon you'll be able to look at a completely blank unit circle and fill in all of that missing information completely on your own.
So let's go ahead and get started with what the unit circle even is. Now like I mentioned, the unit circle is a circle of radius one, and like any circle, it goes around from zero to 360 degrees. Now this might be really familiar to you but we want to look specifically in the context of this unit circle so we're gonna go around and fill in all of these angle measures. Now remember, the convention when looking at angle measures is to start measuring from the x-axis from zero degrees here. And going a quarter of the way around my circle, I reach 90 degrees and then halfway around my circle I am at 180 degrees and then two seventy degrees at the bottom of my circle here until I reach a full rotation of 360 degrees.
Now we don't just want to know these angle measures in degrees because it's also important to know our angle measures in radians, especially when working with the unit circle. So remember, a full rotation around three sixty degrees is also equal to two pi radians. So looking at our unit circle here, zero degrees is zero radians. And then going up to 90 degrees, this is π2radians. Then halfway around our circle, we reach π radians.
And then at the bottom here, we have 3π2 radians until we reach a full rotation, of course, of two pi radians at the end here. Now the angle measures are not the only important thing here, and this might not have been any new information. But remember, all of these angle measures on our unit circle specifically correspond to an x y coordinate. So looking at our graph here at zero degrees and noticing the scale of my graph, I see that zero degrees is located at this point one zero. Then up to 90 degrees, this is the point zero one.
Over at one hundred and eighty degrees is the point negative one zero. And then down here at the bottom of my circle this is the point zero negative one. So all of these angle measures correspond to these ordered pairs as well. Now knowing that the radius of our unit circle is one and seeing all of these points on our graph, you may have also noticed that our center is right here at the origin so our unit circle is centered at the point zero zero. Now with this knowledge in mind, we can also represent our unit circle using an equation.
Now here we have the general equation of a circle, but knowing that our center is at zero zero, this h and this k go away. And we also know that our radius is one. So this gives us our our equation for the unit circle as x squared plus y squared equals one. So that means any x y point on my unit circle, I can plug back into this equation and it would give me a true statement. So all of these points that I have on here, I could plug into that equation and get a true statement because I know that they're all on the unit circle.
But you might actually be given a completely random point and be asked to verify whether it's on the unit circle or not because these are not the only four points on my graph. Right? I have all of these points in between them. So let's go ahead and take a look at our first example here. In this first example, we're asked to identify which points are which points are on the unit circle and then label them on the graph.
So the first point that we're given here is this point one one, and we wanna verify if this is on the unit circle. Now this is actually a point that's going to be really easy to just go ahead and plot, so let's go ahead and just do that first. So looking at my graph, going up to one one, here is the location of that point, one one. And I can clearly see that this is not on my unit circle. It's a little bit outside of it, so I can already say that this is not on the unit circle.
But if we want to perform an extra check here we can also go ahead and just plug this point into our unit circle equation. So doing that I get one squared plus one squared and I want to know is that equal to one because if it is then it's on the unit circle. Now one squared is just one so this is one plus one And is this equal to one? Well, one plus one is equal to two, so this is definitely not a true statement. Two is not equal to one, so this verifies what we already saw that this point is not on our unit circle.
Let's look at one other point here. We have the point half root three over two. Now this seems like a rather random point and it's definitely not one that I can just plot on my graph easily like one one because I don't know exactly where root three over two is. So let's just go ahead and plug this right into our equation to verify whether it's on the unit circle or not. So plugging in our x and y values here, I have one half squared plus root three over two squared, And we're verifying is this equal to one.
So squaring these values, remember, with fractions, we wanna square both the numerator and the denominator. So this one half squared is going to be one fourth. And then squaring root three over two, I know that it will cancel out that square root in the numerator giving me a three and then squaring that denominator, I get a four again. And we're verifying is this equal to one. Now adding these two fractions together, this gives me four over four.
And is this equal to one? Well, four over four is indeed one. So one equals one. This is definitely a true statement, which tells me that this point, half root three over two, is actually on our unit circle. And we can go ahead and plot it there as well.
So looking at our unit circle on our coordinate system over here, if I go over to the point 0.5 on that x axis, I know that wherever it's touching the unit circle that is this point half root three over two. So my point is right here half root three over two. But remember, every single point on our unit circle also corresponds to an angle. And it just so happens that this point corresponds to the angle 68 degrees. Now we'll continue to see this angle and this point throughout this chapter, but for now since we know what the unit circle is and how to verify if a point is on it, let's get a bit more practice.
